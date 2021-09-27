Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film 'Liger' to star Mike Tyson!

Mike Tyson joins the cast of Vijay Deverakonada's 'Liger'

Vijay Deverakonda's next film Liger has been making a lot of headlines for the past few months and it has now caught our attention because of a big update. Reportedly, boxing legend Mike Tyson will be seen playing a significant role in the upcoming pan-India film. Helmed by Telugu director Puri Jagannadh, the movie will introduce Tyson to Indian cinema for the first time.

'We promised you Madness,' tweets Deverakonda, while sharing the news

The Telugu superstar took to his official Twitter account to announce the big news. "We promised you Madness! We are just getting started," he wrote. "For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER The Baddest Man on the Planet The God of Boxing The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON," the actor added.

Read the awesome news here

BIGGG DEVELOPMENT... MIKE TYSON TO FEATURE IN VIJAY DEVERAKONDA'S 'LIGER'... Legendary boxer #MikeTyson will portray a significant role in #Liger... The PAN-#India film - starring #VijayDeverakonda and #AnanyaPanday - is directed by #PuriJagannadh... Currently being shot in #Goa. pic.twitter.com/3U36sX6COb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2021

Deverakonda will portray a MMA fighter in the movie

The film, which comes with the tagline 'Saala Crossbreed,' narrates the story of a MMA (mixed martial art) fighter played by the Arjun Reddy actor. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in prominent roles. Under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, the film is being jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Jagannadh.

Ananya Panday is playing the female lead

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will be the female lead in this film. Shooting of Liger is currently going on in Goa and the movie is set to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. A source, while talking to a portal, revealed the former world's number one heavyweight boxer will make a cameo appearance in the climax portions of the Telugu film.

The film marks first collaboration of Deverakonda and Jagannadh

Makarand Deshpande, Vishu Reddy, Ali, and Getup Srinu round up the stellar cast of Liger. Interestingly, the film marks the first teaming up of the Pokiri director and Deverakonda. Kecha has been assigned the duty to direct the high-octane action sequences that are going to get featured in the film. Apart from this, Deverakonda also has ventures by Shiva Nirvana and Sukumar in waiting.