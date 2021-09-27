George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Jon Watts project sparks bidding war

Written by Trishna Das Mail Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 07:49 pm

Studios and streamers in Hollywood are getting ready to spend an inordinate amount of money hoping to land a mega project, which features stalwarts George Clooney and Brad Pitt. The new movie will also have Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts on board. Reports suggest that many multimedia studios and streaming platforms like Sony, Lionsgate, and Netflix have already started bidding for the project.

Details

Watts to write the script, Pitt and Clooney to act

Warner Bros., Amazon Studios, Universal Pictures, Annapurna Studios and MGM are also in the radar of this bidding war. Reportedly, the script of the thriller will be written by Watts, who will also direct and produce the flick. Clooney and Pitt will play the lead roles and also back the venture through their respective production houses - Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment.

Story

Film to tell the story of two lone-wolf fixers

While there are no other details about the film's cast or plot, it's been revealed that the story will revolve around two lone-wolf fixers assigned to do the same job. Clooney and Pitt are close friends of each other in real life and have appeared in numerous movies like Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen. This will be their eighth project together.

Information

Pitt is currently filming 'Babylon' with Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire

For now, Pitt is currently busy filming his upcoming movie Babylon, pictures of which floated some weeks back. The 57-year-old The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor has been signed alongside other A-list stars including Margot Robbie, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire for Damien Chazelle's Babylon. He will also appear in Bullet Train, co-starring Sandra Bullock, which is releasing next April.

Career

Meanwhile, Clooney is busy with his directorial 'The Tender Bar'

Clooney, on the other hand, remained busy with his next directorial The Tender Bar, which has an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Ivan Leung, Briana Middleton and newcomer Daniel Ranieri. Amazon Studios is backing the project along with Clooney's Smokehouse. William Monahan is the screenplay writer. The film is scheduled for a December release this year.