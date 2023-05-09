Entertainment

Happy birthday, Sai Pallavi: Celebrating actor's most powerful performances

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 09, 2023, 03:15 am 2 min read

South star Sai Pallavi celebrates her 31st birthday on Tuesday

Ever since her debut with the Malayalam film Premam (2015), south star Sai Pallavi has captured the hearts of the audiences, who doted on her. With impeccable acting skills and breathtaking beauty, she essayed numerous roles—each one unique and memorable. As she celebrates her 31st birthday on Tuesday, we gather five of her unforgettable roles that left an indelible mark on our hearts.

'Premam' (2015)

The 2015 Malayalam coming-of-age romance film directed by Alphonse Puthren marked Pallavi's debut in the film industry. When the movie was released, her portrayal of Malar, a college lecturer, who George (Nivin Pauly) fell in love with during his college days, managed to strike a chord with viewers. Notably, Premam gained commercial success and became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

'Kali' (2016)

The Malayalam action thriller saw Pallavi portray the role of Anjali, a happy-go-lucky girl married to Siddharth (Dulquer Salmaan). As the story progresses, the newlywed couple gets caught in a dangerous situation on a road trip; Anjali confronts her fears in order to save her husband's life. Pallavi, in an interview, admitted she tapped into her own innate fear of driving for the film.

'Fidaa' (2017)

The 2017 romantic film Fidaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, became a milestone in skyrocketing Pallavi's career to the next level. In this Telugu movie, Pallavi took the role of Bhanumathi, a vivacious and free-spirited village girl who is the heart and soul of the movie. The actor was widely praised for her effortless portrayal of a strong-willed and independent woman with a natural ease.

'Athiran' (2019)

Pallavi showcased her full range of acting in the Malayalam psychological thriller Athiran, where she played Nithya—a royal heir locked up in a mental asylum. Featuring alongside Fahadh Faasil, Pallavi appears almost ghoul-like to audiences initially, but as the story unfolds, we are exposed to Nithya's horrors from her past. Audiences were in awe of the actor for portraying such a multi-layered character.

'Maari 2' (2018)

The Tamil film featured Pallavi, Dhanush, and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles and was a sequel to Maari (2015). In this action comedy film, the actor played "Araathu" Aanandi, a lovable auto driver who falls in love with the titular character played by Dhanush. The biggest gift this film gave her was the viral track Rowdy Baby, which has 1.4B views on YouTube.