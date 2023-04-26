Entertainment

K-pop: Red Velvet Joy takes temporary hiatus citing health reasons

K-pop is one of the most followed genres around the world and the fans are devoted toward their favorite stars. They monitor each and every step of them and now as per recent reports, Red Velvet's Joy is set to take a temporary hiatus citing health reasons. The singer's fans are concerned about her health and hope she bounces back soon.

The agency's statement regarding the hiatus

The group's agency SM Entertainment shared a statement which read, "Joy recently visited a hospital due to her poor health condition, and after consultation and examination, the medical staff advised that she needs treatment and rest." However, the details of her health issue have not been disclosed yet and asked the fans to cooperate on the same. Wishing Joy a speedy recovery!

