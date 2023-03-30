Lifestyle

Body odor: These home remedies are quick and effective

Smelling good is easy with these home remedies

Don't 'sweat' it! We have got your back! Body odor is a result of the bacteria present on your skin and your sweat. Although natural, it can be highly unpleasant to handle, especially for those around you. Since it is not practical to empty bottles and bottles of perfume/deodorant to get rid of it, many natural and home remedies can help you do so.

Apply apple cider vinegar on your armpits

Apple cider vinegar is acidic and is known to harbor antimicrobial properties that destroy bacteria and lower the pH levels in your underarm areas. This decreases the foul smell as it reduces sweat production. Dunk a cotton pad in apple cider vinegar and rub it on your armpits twice a day. Give it 10 to 15 minutes to dry up and it's done.

Use baking soda to wash your underarms

Baking soda neutralizes the pH levels of your underarms, keeping them fresh and bacteria-free. To do this remedy, pat some on your underarms like talcum powder, and let it rest for a while. Dust off the excess. You can even mix water with baking soda and apply it as a paste on the region. Let it dry, then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Smear some tomato juice on your pits

Tomato juice is abundant with antimicrobial and antiseptic properties that make it an effective treatment to get rid of body odor. It also controls the production and accumulation of excessive sweat in your underarms, killing odor-inducing bacteria and infections. All you have to do is, soak a cloth in tomato juice and apply it on your armpits.

Make use of neem leaves paste

Neem is one of the most sought-after herbs in Ayurveda that is packed with innumerable health benefits. Loaded with antiseptic, antimicrobial, and antibacterial properties, it can help you effectively overcome body odor. Grab a tablespoon of neem leaves powder, mix some water, and make a paste. Apply it on your underarms, leave it to dry, and wash it off after 15 minutes.

Rub lemon on your underarms

Yes, you read that right. Lemon is rich in antiseptic properties that can help you lower or stop the growth of bacteria that induce a foul smell. This makes it an excellent ingredient to steer clear of body odor. Squeeze one half of a lemon and rub its juice on your underarms. Once absorbed, wash with water.