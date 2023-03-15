Lifestyle

Hygge: Danish way to embrace a happy and meaningful life

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 15, 2023, 11:57 am 3 min read

How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives

Our surroundings do matter! The Danish devote huge amounts of time and money to perfecting the interiors of their homes, and the rest of the world is slowly realizing that this is incredibly important to one's happiness. Hygge can be a helpful tool for navigating an existential crisis and bringing a sense of comfort and peace. Here are five ways you can practice it.

What is Hygge?

Hygge (pronounced as 'hue-gah') is a cultural phenomenon that is deeply ingrained in Danish society. It describes a feeling of comfort, warmth, and relaxation, and is typically experienced in cozy, comfortable surroundings, surrounded by loved ones, good food, and drinks.

Spend quality time with your loved ones

When we spend time with the people we care about, it can help create a sense of warmth and connection. Play some board games, make a favorite dish or experiment with a new recipe, or go for a walk together. The goal is to create a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere where you can connect with others and enjoy each other's company.

Create a cozy nook to relax

Use lamps, string lights, or candles to add a warm glow to your space. Cozy up your space with soft textures like plush blankets, fluffy pillows, and rugs. Surround yourself with things that are meaningful to you, like family photos or sentimental objects. Hygge is about simplicity, so try to declutter your space and focus on a few key pieces that bring you joy.

Incorporate natural elements inside your room

Look for plants that are easy to grow and don't require a lot of attention, like succulents and snake plants. Incorporate natural materials like wood, stone, and woven textiles into your home decor. These materials can add texture and warmth to your space. Open your curtains to let in natural light, which can help plants thrive and create a warm and inviting atmosphere indoors.

Bake bread

The process of baking bread can be relaxing and meditative, and the warm, fresh bread can create a feeling of comfort and satisfaction. As you bake the bread, your home will be filled with the delicious aroma of the freshly-baked loaf, which leaves a soothing effect on the mind. Here are five easy-peasy bread recipes you can enjoy baking with your family.

Disconnect from technology

Try setting limits on your use of technology, like not checking your smartphone first thing in the morning or limiting screen time in the evening. Turn off notifications for non-essential apps and emails to reduce distractions and interruptions. Embrace analog activities like reading a physical book﻿, writing in a journal, or playing a board game to disconnect from screens.