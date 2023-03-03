Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Shraddha Kapoor! Here are the diva's fitness secrets

Here's wishing Shraddha Kapoor a very happy birthday

The stunner turns 36 today! Think of the most adorable and fittest Bollywood divas and you will be instantly reminded of Shraddha Kapoor, who despite an overwhelming schedule, doesn't shy away from posting snippets of her workout. The Half Girlfriend lead manages to stay in fine fettle, giving all her fans a full dose of fitspiration. Here's revealing her fitness secrets on her birthday.

Kapoor enjoys cardio and does it regularly

When it comes to working out, Kapoor has no room for excuses. She enjoys cardio exercises and hops on a treadmill for about 30 to 40 minutes daily. The actor is fond of dancing which gives her the ultimate endorphin rush. "I shut myself in a room, play loud music, and dance for hours till my feet give up," she shared in an interview.

Running her way to fitness, even during the night!

Yoga and Pilates are her go-to fitness activities

Whether she's shooting outdoors or is on a vacation, Kapoor is very consistent with her yoga sessions. "We have been practicing kriyas (internal cleansing techniques), asanas (hatha yoga), restorative yoga (rested with props), pranayama, and guided relaxation/shavasana," she captioned an Instagram post tagging her yoga trainer Nishta Bijlani. With Pilates, she works around a strong core which keeps her body balanced and stable.

She is an advocate of 'Shunya' which keeps her spiritual

For Kapoor, mental health is also something that plays an important role in her overall fitness. "Shunya, as in Zero. And for me, the ultimate spiritual achievement! The state of Shunya is returning to our original state where we are full of positivity, purity, and goodness! That's the power of Shunya." she captioned one of her Instagram posts.

The 'Stree' actor gets a perfect 10 for her '0'

The actor is clear about warm-up and pre/post-workout snacks

Kapoor starts with a good warm-up session before her workout. She even posts about its importance on her Instagram. As for her meals, "I try to eat 1.5 hours before my workout and eat whatever I feel like but mainly some food that will give me energy. And post-workout, I try to eat as much protein and vegetables as I can," she shared.

The 'Baaghi' actor is quite disciplined about her diet

Kapoor loves to savor home-cooked food even when she is shooting. For breakfast, she eats poha, upma, or some egg whites along with some fresh fruit juice. Her lunch scenes feature two-three chapatis, dal, and some green veggies. She enjoys dal, grilled fish, fish curry, and whole wheat bread with butter peanuts/brown rice for dinner and finishes the meal by 6-7 pm.