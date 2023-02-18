Lifestyle

Hula Hoop: A fun workout that offers multiple health benefits

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 18, 2023, 11:45 pm 2 min read

Hula hooping adds an element of fun to your sweaty workouts

When it comes to achieving our fitness goals, a lot becomes easier when it's done in a fun way. The hula hoop, which is generally thought to be for children, is one such enjoyable workout equipment that can add some playfulness to your otherwise monotonous exercise regimen. And believe us, this low-impact workout offers many health benefits backed by science.

Helps you burn calories

Weight loss largely depends on creating a calorie-deficit lifestyle and hula hooping just makes that easier. Health experts believe that hula hooping is next to salsa, swimming, belly dancing, and other aerobic activities when it comes to burning calories. A report by Mayo Clinic reveals that, on average, men and women can burn 200 and 165 calories respectively in a 30-minute hooping session.

Keeps you in shape

Hula hooping can help you burn body fat and cut down on extra inches. As per a 2015 study, it was found that a hula hoop can actually help you lose fat from your waist and hips. The results were based on 13 women who did hula hooping for six weeks and lost 3.4cm around their waist and 1.4cm around their hips.

Strengthens your core muscles

Hula hooping involves a constant movement of the hips around your waist, which increases your core muscles' strength and mobility. If you practice it daily, you can easily tone your abdominal muscles, in addition to your obliques and hip muscles. Use a weighted hula hoop to strengthen your torso, increase endurance, and decrease the waist-to-girth ratio.

Improves posture

Sitting for prolonged hours can affect your body's posture. However, with hula hooping, you can negate that. During a hooping session, your entire body is engaged in the workout, keeping it stable, energized, and balanced. This improves your posture and daily functioning, while also relaxing your stiff and sore muscles. Even the American Council on Exercise believes in the same.

Offers mental detox

Have you ever seen anyone hula hooping without a smile on their face? No, right? Well, this fun workout, besides offering physical benefits, also plays a major role in mental detox. It is known to release endorphins in the body and eliminate stress and tension from your system. As your mind pays full attention to hooping, it forgets your stressors and promotes relaxation.