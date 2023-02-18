Lifestyle

Maha Shivratri 2023: History, significance, and celebrations

Feb 18, 2023

Maha Shivaratri is a festival of great spiritual significance

We are only a few hours away from celebrating Maha Shivratri, today, February 18. Deities of Lord Shiva from all around the country will immerse in a festive spirit and indulge in some traditions to seek his blessings. They observe fast, offer prayers, and distribute offerings during this Hindu festival. Here's everything you should know about it.

The mention of Maha Shivratri is found in the Puranas

The origin of Maha Shivaratri dates back way back to the existence of the Puranas, the medieval era Shaiva texts. Different legends have described the significance of this holy festival in various ways. According to one, Lord Shiva performs tandava, the heavenly dance of creation, preservation, and destruction on this day. Another says that on this occasion, Shiva and Parvati got married.

There are 12 Shivratris a year, including Feb-March's Maha Shivaratri

The 14th day of every lunar month or the night before the new moon is called Shivratri. There are a total of 12 Shivratris that happen in a year, out of which the one that is celebrated in February-March, Maha Shivratri, is of great spiritual significance. During this night, the position of Earth's northern hemisphere creates a natural surge of energy in humans.

The festival is significant for people on a spiritual path

For people embarking on a spiritual journey, Maha Shivratri is a crucial festival. It is a night of awakening and overcoming darkness, offering people the opportunity to experience the vast emptiness that is referred to as Shiva. Additionally, it is said that it is the darkest night of the month and also the most auspicious one that presents many blessings and fulfills many wishes.

People observe fast, prepare offerings on this day

Also called "The Great Night of Shiva," Maha Shivratri witnesses a host of traditions. Many people young and old indulge in all-day fasting and an all-night vigil. Devotees rise early, participate in a ritual bath, and head over to a temple to offer milk, flowers, honey, ghee, and water to the lord. They also recite the sacred mantra 'Om Namah Shivay' and light lamps.

The festival is celebrated in many other countries as well

Not just in India, Maha Shivratri is also a major festival in Indo-Caribbean communities around the world. Hindus living in Mauritius head to Ganga Talao, the island's sacred crater lake to perform various traditions. The festival marks a national holiday in Nepal and witnesses a huge footfall of devotees at religious sites like Shiva Shakti Peetham and the Pashupatinath temple.