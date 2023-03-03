Lifestyle

Everyday food items to score a healthy and radiant skin

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 03, 2023, 09:51 am 4 min read

Your skincare game will never be a 10 if your diet game is only a two

Many people opt for cosmetic treatments, regular facials, and various other skin treatments to attain healthy skin. However, a healthy diet that includes a variety of nutrient-rich foods can improve your skin's health from the inside out. To know what everyday foods you can add to your skincare diet, we got in touch with Dr. Geetika Goel, consultant, Clinic Dermatech.

Tulsi

Also known as the queen of herbs, holy basil contains antiseptic and natural astringent properties, which make it a perfect ingredient for promoting healthy and glowing skin. It helps refresh your skin, tightens skin pores, removes skin impurities, and keeps you away from skin allergies and infections. Consider adding tulsi leaves to your diet in the form of tea or chewing on them daily.

Turmeric

Turmeric has been used for centuries to treat a variety of ailments, including skin conditions. Turmeric is a boon for your skin, as it contains antioxidants and inflammatory components. These components purify the blood and reduce acne, blemishes, pigmentation, and inflammation. Consider adding it as a spice while cooking your food, or even better, drink turmeric milk at night.

Cucumber

Cucumber is a water-based superfood that provides intense skin hydration. It also provides a cooling effect on the skin and makes it moist and firm. It further helps in fighting against acne, promoting scar healing, improving skin tone, tightening the skin, and repairing damaged skin cells. Consider adding it to your diet as cucumber raita, salad, or juice.

Saffron

Saffron is another commonly used spice in India, which provides a youthful glow to the skin. Saffron has skin-lightening properties and fights pigmentation, dark spots, and skin blemishes. It can assist in improving skin texture by promoting cell regeneration. You can incorporate saffron into your diet by adding it to rice dishes, soups, or stews to better the texture of your skin.

Colorful fruits

Fruits are an excellent source of antioxidants and vitamins. Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, guavas, etc., are excellent sources of vitamin C and antioxidants, helping in the production of white blood cells, which are crucial for fighting infections. Other fruits like pomegranate, papaya, avocados, berries, and mangoes, are also rich in vitamins, magnesium, potassium, folic acid, and pantothenic acid and contain skin-lightening properties.

Neem

Neem leaves contain anti-bacterial and blood-purifying properties that can clear acne and blemishes on the skin. It can also regulate sebum production, which can prevent clogged pores and reduce the likelihood of breakouts. The anti-inflammatory properties of neem can also assist in relieving itching and other skin irritations. Consider chewing a few neem leaves every morning to purify your blood.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, that fight redness and acne and makes your skin less sensitive to harmful UV rays. Fatty fish is also a great source of vitamin E that protects your skin from inflammation. Consider adding salmon, mackerel, and herring to your diet to maintain the skin's suppleness and keep it moisturized.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are among the most amazing superfoods for your skin as they are also rich in essential fatty acids. They can be a blessing for vegetarians or anyone who doesn't eat fish. Eating them regularly can make your skin smooth and radiant. They are a great source of vitamins A and E, which nourish and improve one's overall complexion.

Herbal tea

Herbal teas are a great way to improve your skin's health from the inside out. Tulsi tea, jasmine tea, green tea, chamomile tea, matcha tea, white tea, lemon tea, rose tea, spearmint tea, horsetail tea, ginger tea, and peppermint tea are all fantastic for your skin. These herbal teas can prevent premature aging, add luster to dull skin, and reduce pigmentation and dark spots.

Other vitamin A and C-rich food

Vitamins A and C are known for providing anti-aging properties and also contain antioxidants that help protect the skin from free radical damage caused by UV radiation, pollution, and other environmental factors. Consider adding carrots, tomatoes, spinach, kale, sweet potato, kiwi, strawberries, broccoli, bell pepper, mustard greens, beetroot, etc. Incorporating these foods into your diet can help promote healthy and glowing skin.