National Mulled Wine Day: Everything about this spiced alcoholic concoction

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 03, 2023, 08:30 am 3 min read

Still 'mulling' over whether you should have a glass of wine today? The US soaks in some much-needed warmth every year on March 3 as it celebrates National Mulled Wine Day. On this occasion, the lingering days of winter take a back seat as people indulge in this spicy and fruity beverage that is often a festive favorite.

Let's understand what mulled wine exactly is

Also called spiced wine, mulled wine is made using various spices and fruits. It is served warm and is quite a popular beverage to enjoy when it's the Holiday season. Synonymous with Christmas Day, this delicious concoction tastes sweet and sour at the same time. It is quite easy to make it at home and even more affordable when you do so.

The first traces of this drink date to 20 AD

Mulled wine happens to be one of the most iconic beverages as it dates back to 20 AD. During those times, the Roman Empire used to call it Conditum Paradoxum, and to make it, they used to boil wine with honey, dates, saffron, pepper, and laurel. Post this, "spiced wine," which featured the same manufacturing process, became widespread in France and Spain.

Here are the ingredients infused in mulled wine

You will need red wine. However, even white wine works well. Select a kind of sweetener you want, it could be sugar syrup, castor sugar, honey, or apple cider. Now it is time to choose some warm spices like cinnamon, star anise, cardamom pods, ginger, cloves, or even vanilla. Also, add some citrus fruits like oranges or lemons.

Pair your mulled wine with these foods

Cheese, wine, and everything fine. That said, you can pair your mulled wine with some creamy and salty cheese varieties. Even some salty and roasted nuts are the perfect accompaniments. Savory dishes like roasted meat, roasted veggies, glazed ham, and mozzarella sticks are also some great options. If serving it with desserts, pair it with chocolate cake, dark chocolate-based offerings, gingerbread cookies, etc.

Here's how you can make mulled wine at home

Heat castor sugar in a bowl and add cloves, cinnamon sticks, and bay leaves to it. Using a speed peeler, peel an orange and a lemon. Put the orange in the bowl and squeeze in some lemon juice. Now add vanilla essence and stir in a reasonable amount of red wine. Mix well and let it simmer until the sugar gets dissolved.