What is yoga nidra? Know about its benefits

Mar 03, 2023

Yoga nidra is a guided meditation technique

Also called yogic or psychic sleep, yoga nidra is a guided meditation technique where you are lying down in a conscious state between sleeping and waking. As mentioned in the early Upanishads, Lord Krishna in Mahabharata has been associated with the historical meditation technique. It helps you reach a transformational phase of inner calm, promoting a deep feeling of tranquillity and relaxation.

What is yoga nidra?

Yoga nidra simply means "sleeping consciously." It instantly recharges you and offers serenity and clarity within you. The rest this power nap provides you with is much more powerful than sleep since you get to relax consciously. It relaxes your entire system and brings deep restoration to your mind and body. Apart from offering mental health benefits, it also contributes to your physical fitness.

Improves your memory and cognitive performance

A person is unable to concentrate on activities when they are stressed and their brain is overwhelmed with emotions. Yoga nidra helps reduce stress and improves your cognitive performance by creating space in the brain. As your brain relaxes, it is able to execute duties efficiently and remember things well. This meditation technique helps your brain eliminate random thoughts emerging in the conscious mind.

Boosts your confidence

Yoga nidra helps activate a person's parasympathetic nervous system which reduces anxiety and improves a person's confidence and self-esteem. This guided meditation technique involves setting intentions for yourself which are called sankalpa. Salkalpa refers to your heart's desire to achieve any goal or target. This will help you achieve personal growth by boosting confidence and you will get to achieve your goals.

Reduces insomnia and improves your sleep

A weak immune system, depression, and burnout can lead to insomnia and make it difficult for you to fall asleep. Practicing yoga nidra before bedtime helps you fall asleep faster and treat sleep disorders like insomnia. It relaxes your body and mind and enhances your sleep cycle. It helps slow the wavelengths in your mind, promoting a deeper state of sleep.

Helps reduce anxiety and depression

The ancient practice of yoga nidra helps tackle the symptoms of anxiety and depression by promoting deep emotional and physical relaxation in your body. It detoxifies the brain by releasing pent-up stress and emotions and helps you access thinking patterns in a new state. It helps you accept the changes that occur in your everyday life and filter out negative thoughts.