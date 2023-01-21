Lifestyle

You know you have become an emotionally mature person when...

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 21, 2023

Being able to manage emotions is a key characteristics of emotional maturity

Becoming emotionally mature is a long and difficult process. Nobody becomes emotionally mature overnight. It requires consistent effort and the willingness to be vulnerable with others. It takes practice and determination to grow as a person. As you become emotionally mature, you start understanding the intricacies of human relationships. Here are five signs that you are becoming emotionally mature.

You take responsibility

The first sign which shows you have become emotionally mature is that you know how to take responsibility. It is a common human tendency to put the blame on others for their own failures. But you know to hold yourself accountable for your feelings and not blame others for what you feel. You take action to improve your situation instead of complaining.

You set and respect boundaries

You have become emotionally mature if you understand the importance of setting your boundaries and respecting others'. You want people to be comfortable around you, so you treat their boundaries with the utmost respect. That does not mean you compromise with your own boundaries just to satisfy others. You equally adhere to your boundaries and do not let others infringe on them.

You don't hold grudges anymore

Emotionally mature people do not hold grudges even if someone badmouths them. That is a weak person's nature. You have become emotionally mature if you don't hate others for having a different opinion than yours. Instead, you just disagree in a healthy way. You understand that holding grudges neither helps in pacifying your emotions nor does it make the other person change their perspective.

You feel comfortable being alone

Not surprisingly, many people feel an uncanny uneasiness when they are alone. But you, on the other hand, stay comfortable when you are alone and do not feel lonely. You take this alone time as an opportunity to recharge, reflect, and focus on yourself. Silence no more comes off as discomforting and you don't feel the urge to fill it with unnecessary chatter.

You have a high emotional intelligence

Being able to effectively manage emotions is a key characteristic that sets apart an emotionally mature person from others. If you don't act in a way that leads you to regret it later and if you respect the emotions of others, you truly have become emotionally mature. However, if you manage your emotions with addictions, you still have much work left to do.