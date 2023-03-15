Lifestyle

Seeking a psychotherapist? Stop believing these myths first

Seeking a psychotherapist? Stop believing these myths first

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 15, 2023, 11:30 am 3 min read

These myths are strongly believed by many around the world

After years of being looked down upon, mental health has only recently gained its overdue acknowledgment. Despite that, there are several misconceptions about it, especially about seeking professional psychotherapy and counseling, that prevent people from treating their condition. Do not let these five common and baseless myths about seeking psychotherapy hinder your way to healing.

Myth 1: Psychotherapy is only for 'crazy' people

Although we are all a little "crazy" in a way, psychotherapy is open for everyone, even for those with stable minds. You could be dealing with emotional stress or mental turmoil, and that makes you just like any other person in society and eligible to seek a therapist. Hence, no, you don't have to be diagnosed with a serious mental condition to seek psychotherapy.

Myth 2: A psychotherapist may judge me on my problems

This is one of the biggest myths about psychotherapy and counseling. A therapist understands your issue and goes deeper into identifying its roots or sources. Additionally, the information you share with them remains confidential as bound by state laws and professional ethics. They don't pass any judgments and in fact, they help you not assume, misinterpret, or misjudge your own case.

Myth 3: Talk to your good friends instead of psychotherapists

While yes, a good friend can support you through your tough times, only a professional therapist or counselor can come to your rescue to help you face them. These are highly-trained individuals who know how to diagnose a specific mental health issue and tap into the right resources and techniques to help you out. They're experienced in treating different cognitive, behavioral, and emotional problems.

Myth 4: You lie down on a couch during psychotherapy

This couldn't be more dramatic. Lying down on a couch and narrating your issue as your psychotherapist sits on a chair and takes notes is rarely the case when it comes to psychotherapy and counseling. A therapist creates an arrangement that is critical to the session and sticks to a formal relationship with the client. Both parties usually sit on chairs during the session.

Myth 5: Psychotherapy is expensive

This misconception about psychotherapy is half-baked. While yes, you may chance upon many professional psychotherapists charging a fortune per session, there are many free-of-cost ones at local NGOs, educational institutions, etc. who are available to attend to your problems. Hence, you can easily get in touch with professionals who are suitable for your budget and accessibility.