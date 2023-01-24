Lifestyle

What exactly is quiet quitting and rage-applying culture at workplace

What exactly is quiet quitting and rage-applying culture at workplace

Written by Sneha Das Jan 24, 2023, 12:25 pm 3 min read

Quite quitting and rage-applying are trending in the work industry

One of the latest buzzwords in the workplace, quiet quitting made a lot of headlines in 2022 with people limiting their workloads to strictly within their job description to avoid long working hours. This year, rage-applying has also been noticed in the industry with employees applying for multiple jobs after being dissatisfied with their current employer. Read on to know more about these trends!

What is quiet quitting?

With COVID-19 disrupting the entire nation last year, many people started considering their career choices to maintain their mental health above everything else. Quiet quitting does not necessarily mean resigning from a job but doing the bare minimum to avoid burnout and alleviate stress. In this trend, employees stick to what is mentioned in their job descriptions and also focus on non-work activities.

Why are people quiet quitting?

A publicized trend in social media, quiet quitting is basically a sign that an employee is experiencing burnout, wants growth, or is not happy in their current position. It can also happen when they are getting poor pay or experiencing an unmanageable workload. Since working from home has limited the interaction between employers and employees, quiet quitting has become much more rampant.

Signs that someone is quiet quitting work

When someone is quiet quitting, they can feel unhappy and lethargic at work and simply want a better work-life balance. People who adopt this trend usually tend to avoid meetings, arrive late and leave work early or show a lack of enthusiasm or passion at work. They can also show a reduction in productivity, participate less in planning or contribute less to team projects.

What is rage-applying?

After quiet quitting, rage-applying is the new workplace trend that is helping employees get a bigger raise. A popular TikTok trend, rage-applying happens when an employee starts applying for multiple jobs after being upset with their present position or being underappreciated or exhausted at their current workplace. It involves aggressively sending resumes to different organizations for a hefty pay hike quickly.

How did it start?

The concept of rage-applying has been popularized by Canadian TikTok user Redweez. "I got mad at work, and I rage-applied to, like, 15 jobs. And then I got a job that gave me a $25,000 raise, and it's a great place to work. So keep rage-applying. It'll happen," she had said in the video. Her video garnered two million views and 20,300 shares.

Why are people opting for rage-applying?

Gen-Zers and millennials are opting for rage-applying because of high inflation, low pay, lack of growth, job dissatisfaction, and poor work-life balance. They are looking for new opportunities and want to end the negativity about their job. However, the hasty decision of switching jobs cannot always guarantee satisfaction since changing jobs require careful consideration. An impulse departure can sometimes negatively impact your career.