Here's how to raise an empathetic and bully-free child

Written by Sneha Das Dec 16, 2022, 04:04 pm 3 min read

There is no worse situation than getting regular complaints from teachers and neighbors about your child bullying, intimidating, or harassing others. This is any parent's nightmare. Bullying can have major effects on the other person's feelings, relationships, and mental health, therefore, it is important to teach your child kindness and companionship. Here's how to raise an empathetic child and ensure they will never bully.

Actively engage in your children's life and communicate with them

No matter how busy you are, actively engage in your children's life and listen to them carefully. Get to know your kids well and take an interest in their education and activities. Communicate with your children and help them understand how unacceptable bullying is through compassionate words, thereby expressing your concern. Try to understand their feelings, thoughts, and emotions without being judgmental.

Teach them empathy

Bullies usually lack empathy and that is why they end up hurting or harassing others guilt-free. Therefore, help your kids understand how their behavior affects others and how they would react in a similar situation. Encourage your little ones to offer help when someone needs assistance. Help them identify their own feelings to understand the feelings of others and be kind.

Know your children's friends

As parents, you should find out the root cause behind your child's bullying behavior. Know their friends, invite them over to a birthday party or play date and observe your little one's behavior around them. If you notice them being friends with a bully, try guiding them through their friendships and teach them what is respectful and kind and what isn't.

Make them learn about bullying

It is important to make your child understand what bullying exactly is and how any form of bullying can affect someone's mental health. Tell them that name-calling, hitting, teasing, spreading rumors, cyberbullying, shoving, and blaming are all unacceptable behaviors. Prepare your child for tough situations and teach them that bullying is never the way to resolve conflicts. Help them make the right choices.

Don't punish or blame your child

As parents, you should react with a cool mind and handle situations calmly without losing your temper or using hurtful words. Kids are sensitive and unpredictable, they might feel bad about what they have done or not feel bad at all. Instead of punishing or blaming them, deal with them with maturity, and make them understand the gravity of the situation and its consequences.