Five gentle back pain stretches for senior citizens

Consult your physiotherapist before you perform these exercises

Crossing 60 comes with all sorts of pain and discomforts especially, back pain. It becomes more common and frequent as you age. Keeping your postural muscles strong and your spine supple is one of the most effective ways to avoid back pain entirely, especially as your body grows older. To reduce back pain, do these five easy exercises.

Neck and chest stretch

Lean back in your chair keeping your feet flat on the ground. Gently lean forward from your waist until you feel a comfortable stretch in your neck and chest. After a few seconds, release and then repeat. Cinch your hands behind your back and slowly bring them toward the floor for an additional stretch. After a few seconds, release and then repeat.

Glute bridge

Lie on your back on the floor with your hands by your sides. Keep your knees bent and pointing up to the ceiling. Raise your hips and pelvis as high as you can off the floor. Engage your core and squeeze your glutes as you lift. Lower your hips to the original position. Repeat the exercise 10 to 12 times.

Arm raises

Lay on your back in a comfortable position. With your arms relaxed at your sides, steadily lift your right arm until it's pointing straight up in the air. Steadily lower your arm back down to its starting position. Do this same motion with the other arm on your left side, raising and then lowering. Repeat each side 10 times, for up to two sets.

Shoulder shrugs

Begin seated or standing straight up, whichever is more comfortable for you. Raise your shoulders toward your ears. You might feel slight tension in your neck. Release and relax your shoulders down to your neutral position. Repeat this exercise 12 to 15 times. Follow this routine with gentle neck stretches to relieve any extra tension after this strengthening work.

Reverse leg lifts

Begin by standing straight up, holding onto something sturdy for balance. Engage your core and lift your right foot towards the back. Hold for five seconds and return your leg to the original standing position. Repeat the same with your left leg. Do the same movements five to six times on each leg for a series of three to five sets.