Holi 2023: Play safe with these natural homemade color recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 02, 2023, 05:09 pm 3 min read

These colors are easy to make and feature organic ingredients

The festival of colors, Holi, is only a few days away and we are sure that you're all set to make it a fun celebration. And as you do that, how about adding a punch of eco-friendliness to it by replacing those harmful chemical-based colors with ones featuring natural ingredients? Sounds like an idea, right? Well, then check out how to make natural colors.

Red color

Recipe 1: Dry some red rose petals in the sun and once they are crisp, put them in a mixer and make a powder. Instead of red rose petals, you can also choose red hibiscus petals. Recipe 2: Another way to prepare a water-based natural red color is to boil red-colored petals or pomegranate peels in water until it turns red.

Yellow color

Recipe 1: Mix some gram flour and turmeric in a ratio of 1:2. Rub this mixture with your palms to mix them evenly. To attain a fine powder, you can sieve the mixture twice or thrice. Recipe 2: In case you want to make a water-based yellow color, boil some marigold flowers in water or simply add turmeric to the water.

Blue color

Yes, you can even make your favorite blue color at home using natural ingredients! All you have to do is, dry some petals of the Neeli Gulmohar flower or the blue pea flower and then once they have completely dried, crush them into a powder. Neeli Gulmohar blossoms in the summer season and can be easily found along the streets.

Green color

Recipe 1: You can make the green color by combining equal quantities of henna powder and flour. Ensure that the henna you use has all-natural ingredients instead of chemical ones. Recipe 2: If you want to make a water-based green color for your celebrations, add some fresh mint leaves and boil them in water. Use it once it is cool.

Orange color

Recipe 1: To make the orange color for Holi, grab some petals of the Tesu flower and dry them. Crush them into a fine powder when completely dried and crisp. Recipe 2: Instead of Tesu flowers, you can also dry some orange peels and then grind them with corn flour and turmeric until you get a powder. Sieve to make it smooth.

Pink color

Grate two beetroots and mix in one cup of water. Strain the beetroot juice and then add one tablespoon of rose water. Now to the strained juice, you can either add talcum powder or three cups of corn flour. Mix to avoid any lumps. Once done, put it out under the sun to dry and then mix well again. And it's ready!