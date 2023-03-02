Lifestyle

Garvi Gujarat train: Fine dine restaurants, shower cubicles, foot massagers

The Garvi Gujarat train was flagged off on February 28

On February 28, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw officially started the Bharat Gaurav tourist train for an eight-day special Garvi Gujarat tour that aims to represent the heritage and culture of the state. The tour starts from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station and the entire journey covers around 3,500 kilometers over the eight-day period. The latest Deluxe AC train can accommodate 156 tourists.

Features of the tourist train

Operated by IRCTC, the "state-of-the-art" train consists of four first-AC coaches, two second-AC coaches, two rail restaurants, and one well-equipped pantry car. It also has other modern features like shower cubicles in coaches, a modern kitchen, a foot massager, sensor-based washroom functions, and more. Every passenger coach has two assistants - cleaning and general help. Per reports, 10 more circuits are in the offing.

The train's first stoppage would be Kevadiya

According to the Railway Ministry, the train tour package has been designed and conceptualized on the life of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. The first stoppage of the train would be Kevadiya where passengers can see the Statue of Unity. Other heritage sites included in the itinerary are Champaner Archaeological Park, Adalaj Step Well, Ahmedabad's Akshardham Temple, and Sabarmati Ashram, among others.

Other tourist sites to be covered

Some famous attractions on the tour include Modhera Sun Temple, the UNESCO site at Patan, and Rani ki Vao. Religious sites like Somnath Jyotirlinga, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Dwarkadheesh Temple, and Beyt Dwarka have also been included. A two-night stay will be offered in hotels in Kevadiya and Ahmedabad respectively. Somnath and Dwarka tours will be covered in the day halt at the destination.

Passengers can visit Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara

The train will also stop at Vadodara where you can visit the Lakshmi Vilas Palace and Jami Masjid. Built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in 1890, the palace is styled in the Indo-Saracenic Revival architecture while the 15th-century Jami Masjid is among western India's finest mosques. Passengers can board and deboard at Rewari, Ajmer, Phullera, Gurugram, and Ringas railway stations for convenience.

All about ticket prices

The train ticket price for AC 2 Tier is Rs. 52,250 per person. The price for AC 1 (Cabin) will be Rs. 67,140 per person while AC 1 (coupe) costs Rs. 77,400. The ticket price covers the train journey, travel insurance, vegetarian meals, night stay at AC hotels, transfer and sightseeing in buses, and guide services. EMI payment option is also available for passengers.

Bharat Gaurav policy was launched in 2021 by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Bharat Gaurav Policy on November 23, 2021, to showcase the culture, history, and traditions of India to the people of the country and the world. Theme-based trains and tourist circuits aim to promote India's vast tourism potential.