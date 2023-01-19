Lifestyle

When in Thailand, you should never do these things

When in Thailand, you should never do these things

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 19, 2023, 03:36 pm 3 min read

When in Thailand, do as Thais do

Thailand has been in news for notorious scams and debaucheries lately, however, that doesn't make it any less of an attractive tourist place. The beauty of sea beaches, temples, and Thai culture attract lakhs of tourists around the year. If you are planning to trip to the country for a vacation, keep the following no-nos in your mind to not risk offending the Thais.

Be careful when posing with the Buddha

Buddhism is the main religion in Thailand, and the Thai people highly respect the Buddha. So, be careful when you take pictures with Buddha statues in their temples. Do not stand near the Buddha statue, or incline on it. Do not even imitate the pose of Buddha. Showing respect to Buddha is akin to showing respect to Thai culture and religion.

Do not bother the monks

Monks are among the highly respected figures in Thailand. Showing them respect is a way to show respect to the Thai people. To do so, just don't bother them or click pictures of them without their permission. Remember to sit down if they are sitting down too because doing otherwise you'll be placing yourself in a position that looks higher than them.

Do not wear revealing clothes when visiting temples

When you are in Thailand, you'll be visiting a lot of temples and monasteries. Wearing revealing clothes such as shorts, tank tops, or miniskirts, at such places is considered impolite and you might risk offending the locals. Thais are very particular about their dress code when it comes to their religion. It is best to wear clothes that don't let you show much skin.

PDAs are a big no-no

Like other Asian countries, Thailand is not very accepting of PDA(public display of affection). Do not get overly romantic with your partner in public places. If you are going on a theme park date or eating at a restaurant with your partner, avoid displaying any romantic gestures. Even a simple act like holding hands is a rare scene in Thailand.

Never go to Ping Pong shows

Ping Pong shows in Thailand are basically shows infamous for live erotic performances by adult performers. These shows are a big scam. Though it is free to enter the club, you will not be allowed to leave until you spend a hefty amount, especially in the Patpong area. Moreover, the drink that adult performers will have gets added to your bill.