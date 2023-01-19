Lifestyle

Rabbit diet: Feed your bunny these wholesome foods

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 19, 2023, 03:25 pm 2 min read

Rabbits enjoy eating a variety of foods that are easily available

Here's what your bunny should eat. When it comes to feeding rabbits, all one can think of are carrots and lettuce. However, there are many other food items that are beneficial for their overall health. And guess what? Most of these are readily available at your home or can be easily sourced from markets. Here are five foods you feed your rabbit worry-free.

Timothy hay

Timothy hay is one of the most popular food items that rabbits enjoy eating. It is a staple for these adorable mammals and makes up 80 to 90 percent of their diet. Ensure that you are buying a fresh stack of this hay and are thoroughly checking for the presence of dust and mold, which can make your rabbit sick.

Vegetables

If there is something that is a universal favorite of all the rabbits around the world, it has to be fresh vegetables. However, not more than two cups of veggies should be fed to adult rabbits daily; and one cup for rabbit kits under five pounds. You can feed them bell peppers, cucumber, carrots, lettuce, radish, wheatgrass, zucchini, watercress, and sprouts.

Fruits

You can also give your bugs bunny a host of fruits to eat. However, ensure that you are only giving them fruits once or twice a week, and that too without any seeds in them. Fruits should be introduced slowly and one at a time. You can offer them bananas, apples (without seeds), oranges (without seeds), cherries (without seeds), pineapples, peaches, grapes, and berries.

Edible flowers and petals

Not many may know but rabbits love eating flowers! However, ensure that you are not feeding them flowers from potted or cut plants as they are only grown for decoration. Look only for those with an "edible" tag. Common daisy, common marigold, sunflower, lavender, pansy, cornflower, wood violet, and rose are some flowers that they can be offered to eat.

Herbs

You can also feed your cutesy a host of fresh herbs as they are both flavorful and wholesome. To name a few, offer them sage, coriander, peppermint, basil, thyme, rosemary, oregano, and parsley. However, as you do that, keep in mind to offer only a little quantity in the beginning as they are strong and new for your rabbit.