Here's why you should take iron supplements

Iron is an important building block of our body.

While many don't focus much on iron as a nutrient, a lack of it can lead to several physical and mental dysfunctions in the body. Iron becomes all the more important if you are a woman, which you will later, in this article, learn why. Let's have a look at the various benefits of taking iron as supplements.

Boost hemoglobin

Iron helps in the formation of hemoglobin, a red blood cell protein. Hemoglobin's function is to carry out oxygen through the blood. The lack of iron in the blood can cause anemia. Since women lose blood during their menstrual cycle every month, they are more prone to anemia than men. Women naturally require more iron in their bodies due to the loss of blood.

Boost athletic performance

Iron's core function, as mentioned before, is to form hemoglobin which carries oxygen through your blood and helps keep your vital organs and body parts functional. A lack of iron in your blood can lead to weakness in muscles and a decline in athletic performance. Taking iron supplements improves your endurance and, therefore, strengthens your muscles. Strong muscles mean less pain in the body.

Reduce bruising

People who incur bruises easily could also be suffering from a lack of iron. Bruises occur when the internal clotting system doesn't function properly. Since iron helps in the production of hemoglobin, it affects the production and function of platelets too. Platelets are necessary to control blood clotting. Iron supplements are a boon for those who bruise like a peach.

Boosts immunity

Another benefit of taking iron supplements is that it enhances your immunity. Iron assists in flushing out toxins from the blood. It can also help combat viruses and bad bacteria. The hemoglobin formed by iron supplements sends oxygen to necessary parts of the body to fight off diseases and infections. Iron helps recover damaged cells, tissues, and organs that are needed to fight diseases.

Improves cognitive abilities

Iron supplements can effectively improve cognitive function. Iron deficiency can lead to poor concentration since your brain requires oxygen to function properly. A lack of iron means a lack of oxygen traveling through the blood. Restoring iron levels to normal can help in improving focus and boosting your cognitive function. Iron supplementation can also improve verbal learning and memory.