Improve your blood circulation with these easy yoga asanas

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 29, 2023

Our circulatory system performs various important functions including the transfer of nutrients and oxygen within the body. This is exactly why blood is an incredibly important fluid without which there's no survival. That said, if you are looking to improve your blood circulation, the ancient practice of yoga can come to your rescue. Incorporate these five asanas into your daily lifestyle to do so.

Tadasana

This is among the simplest yoga poses that you can perform to improve your blood circulation. All you have to do is, stand with your feet slightly apart, interlock your fingers, and turn the wrists outward. Inhale, raise your arms over your head, lift your heels, and stretch your back. After some time, exhale, bring down your heels, release the interlocking fingers, and relax.

Viparita Karani

Viparita Karani promotes relaxation and improvement in blood circulation. It is a beneficial restorative pose for people who sit a lot. Sit close to a wall and lie back on the floor. Scoot your buttocks as close to the wall as possible and then raise your legs straight. Place your hands beside you, focus on your breathing, and hold this pose for some time.

Utkatasana

Stand with your feet together and arms beside you. Lift your arms over your head and keep them close to your ears, making sure that your fingers point toward the sky. Next up, get into a partial squat position by slightly bending your knees and moving your hips backward. It's done! This pose increases blood flow to your legs, glutes, and hips.

Uttasana

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Raising your arms above your head, slowly bend at the hip and fold your torso forward. Allow your knees to bend slightly. Bring your palms to the floor and alternatively grab opposite elbows. If that looks difficult, you can let your arms hang loosely by your side. Hold the pose for about three long and deep breaths.

Setu Badhasana

Lie on your back and bend your knees, ensuring that your heels are pulled toward the body. Keeping your arms beside you, lift your thighs and hips. Keep them parallel to the floor and tighten the glutes. Hold your ankles with your hands for a minute and then come back to the original position. This asana is both relaxing and restorative.