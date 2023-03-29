Lifestyle

5 ropeways in India with the most stunning views

Written by Sneha Das Mar 29, 2023, 06:00 am 3 min read

These ropeways in India features some mesmerizing views and reflects the beauty of nature

Taking a ride in a ropeway or cable car is one of the best ways to maximize your travel experience and explore the city. A ropeway ride allows you to witness the stunning bird's eye view of deep valleys, mountain ridges, and lush greenery as you travel past the fleeting clouds in the blue sky. Here are five ropeways in India with stunning views.

Auli ropeway in Uttarakhand

One of the longest ropeways in India and the second-longest ropeway in Asia, the Auli cable car in Uttarakhand covers a distance of four kilometers in just 20 minutes. The cable car runs from Joshimath to Auli and offers mesmerizing views of the valleys and greenery and snow-capped mountains of Nanda Devi and the Himalayas. The cable cars reach a height of 3,010 meters.

Gulmarg ropeway in Jammu and Kashmir

One of the largest cable car systems in Asia, the Gulmarg Gondola in Jammu and Kashmir connects the Gulmarg resort to Kongdori station. Each ride can accommodate six people and operates in two stages. You ride from Gulmarg's ski resort to Kongdori valley in the first phase and Kongdori to Apharwat peak in the second phase. The ride covers a distance of 2.5 kilometers.

Rangeet Valley cable car in Darjeeling, West Bengal

If you want to enjoy the scenic beauty of Darjeeling to the fullest, then take a ride in the Rangeet Valley cable car which is one of the oldest in the country. The ride takes you to a height of 2,134 meters. The 45-minute ride will take you from Darjeeling's Singamari to Singla Bazaar as you pass through tea gardens, hills, valleys, and waterfalls.

Mansapurna Karni Mata ropeway in Udaipur, Rajasthan

This famous ropeway in Udaipur, Rajasthan runs between Machhala Hill Top and Deendayal Upadhyay Park and it uses a fixed-grip mono cable to connect the two places. The 387 meters cable line is the state's first ropeway transportation. Each of the cable cars can accommodate six people. Take a ride during the evening at around 6 to 7:30 pm to catch the stunning sunset.

Dhuandhar ropeway in Madhya Pradesh

If you want to get the best panoramic view of the Dhuandhar falls in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, then head on for this amazing cable car ride. The 1,140-meter-long ropeway offers a direct link between the main entry point and the stunning waterfall that falls in the middle of the Narmada River. The ride will also offer you mesmerizing views of the Bhedaghat marble rocks.