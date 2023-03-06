Lifestyle

Common tourist mistakes to avoid in Egypt

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 06, 2023, 03:32 pm 3 min read

Be mindful of these social etiquette norms and make a positive impression with Egyptians

Egypt is a country with a rich cultural heritage, and it is important to be aware of the social norms and etiquette when visiting or interacting with Egyptians. By being aware you can show respect for the native culture and make a positive impression on the people you interact with. Here are some common social etiquette mistakes to avoid as a tourist in Egypt.

Don't forget to give 'baksheesh'

Giving a tip or baksheesh is a common practice in Egypt and is part of the culture. It is a way to show appreciation for good service or to help those who may be in need. It is common to give baksheesh to taxi drivers, tour guides, hotel room service personnel, and other service providers. However, it is important to give baksheesh discreetly.

Don't indulge in PDA way too much

As Egypt is an Islamic and conservative country, displaying too much affection in public with your partner is a big taboo. While holding hands between married couples is generally accepted, other forms of physical affection, such as kissing or hugging, are frowned upon in public. In some cases, PDA may even lead to harassment or unwanted attention from locals.

Do not display your atheism or discuss politics

Egyptians are predominantly Muslim, and religion plays an important role in their everyday life. So, it is generally best to avoid discussing your atheism or politics openly, especially when you are a foreigner. Expressing your disbelief in religion or discussing politics could be seen as disrespectful or offensive by some people and could draw public ire or even lead to legal consequences.

Do not refuse offers of hospitality

Egyptians are known for their hospitality, and it is considered rude to refuse food or drinks when offered. Even if you're not hungry or thirsty, it's best to accept the offer graciously. Accepting offers of hospitality is seen as a way to build trust and establish a positive relationship with locals. Therefore, it is important to show gratitude for the generosity of the host.

Do not point fingers

In Egyptian culture, it is impolite to point with your finger. This is because the hand is considered unclean, and using it to point can be seen as a sign of disrespect or even aggression. If you need to get someone's attention, it is better to use a verbal cue or a gentle pat on the arm rather than pointing.