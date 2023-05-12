Entertainment

Happy birthday, Rami Malek: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star's 5 popular films

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 12, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Actor Rami Malek is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Friday (May 12)

Actor Rami Malek won millions of hearts with his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody which was released in 2018. The Oscar-winning actor is listed in the category of one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood. Presently, Malek is greasing up for the release of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. On his 42nd birthday, a look at films where he played exceptional roles.

'No Time To Die'

Starring Daniel Craig as James Bond, the 2021 movie No Time To Die is a visually stunning movie. It follows a retired Bond who is pulled back into spying to track a villain. The action-packed thriller is the 25th official part of the James Bond series. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film featured Malek as an antagonist seeking revenge.

'Bohemian Rhapsody'

One of the finest performances of Malek is of Freddie Mercury. The movie circles the extraordinary journey of Mercury and the rise of the rock band Queen. The biopic shows how Mercury quit the band and started a solo music career only to return to the band. Directed by Bryan Singer, Malek won an Academy Award for the film.

'Papillon'

Another biographical drama featuring Malek is filmmaker Michael Noer's Papillon. The film is based on the life of Henri 'Papillon' Charriere (played by Charlie Hunnam), and how he plans his escape from the French jail with Lois Dega (played by Malek). The film shows the relationship between the two and how they go to any lengths for their independence.

'Need For Speed'

Malek played the role of a computer prodigy in this film who's a part of street car racer gangs. The action-adventure movie is directed by Scott Waugh. It is about a hero who is trying to clear his name from a fraud case. Although the film was not received well at the box office, it still is a decent watch for the Malek fans.

'Night at the Museum' trilogy

Ben Stiller's once of the iconic performance has been in the Night at the Museum trilogy where he plays a security guard at a natural history museum. It marked Malek's feature film debut. He was cast as the ancient Egyptian, Pharaoh Ahkmenrah. Malek got a more significant role to play in the franchise's third installment, titled Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.