Who was Cynthia Weil, Grammy-winning lyricist who died at 82

Renowned American songwriter Cynthia Weil passed away aged 82

Cynthia Weil, a highly accomplished American lyricist known for her collaboration with her writing partner and husband, Barry Mann, reportedly died on Thursday at her home in Beverly Hills, California. She was 82. According to Associated Press, Weil's death was confirmed on Friday by Interdependence Public Relations—the representative agency for Weil's daughter Jenn Mann—who didn't disclose the cause of the unfortunate demise.

Journey from humble beginnings to musical greatness

Born on October 18, 1940, in New York, Weil developed a passion for ballet and learned to play the piano during her childhood. After graduating from Sarah Lawrence University—where she majored in theater—Weil secured a job working for renowned composer Frank Loesser at the age of 20. It was during this time that she crossed paths with Mann, whom she later married in 1961.

Musical legacy

Weil and Mann established themselves as one of the most formidable songwriting duos in the 1960s. The duo achieved their initial breakthrough in 1961 with the track Bless You, performed by Tony Orlando. They also played a significant role in the success of notable songs such as Walking in the Rain by the Ronettes and He's Sure the Boy I Love by the Crystals.

Look at Weil and Mann's catalog of hit songs

Weil and Mann collaborated at Aldon Music—a music publishing company founded by Don Kirshner and Al Nevins—which was also home to celebrated pop songwriters like Carole King and Gerry Goffin. Weil's successes extend beyond her partnership with Mann. She collaborated with Lionel Richie on songs like Running With The Night and Love Will Conquer All. She also penned the Grammy-nominated song Through the Fire.

Weil's 'You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin' accumulated over 14M plays

Just before the turn of the millennium, Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) released a list of the Top 100 Songs of the Century. The top-ranking song on it was You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin', (co-written by Weil), which accumulated over 14M plays, making it the most-played song of the 20th century in America. Among these esteemed songs, Weil's On Broadway secured a remarkable 45th position.

Weil, Mann received over 112 awards from BMI

Mann and Weil have garnered a plethora of prestigious awards throughout their illustrious careers. Reportedly, alongside their multiple Grammy, Golden Globe, and Oscar nominations and wins, they have received over 112 awards from BMI. Their remarkable achievements include the Lifetime Achievement Awards from the National Academy of Songwriters. Additionally, in 2015, Mann and Weil were honored as recipients of the Grammy Special Merit Award.