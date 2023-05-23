Entertainment

Vin Diesel opens up about 'Fast & Furious' female-led spin-offs

Written by Aikantik Bag May 23, 2023, 01:31 pm 1 min read

'Fast & Furious' might have female-led spin-offs

The Fast & Furious is one of the longest-running franchises in Hollywood and enjoys a huge fan following. The recently released film Fast X is raking in huge at the box office and now Vin Diesel has opened up about the possibility of female-led spinoffs. Spin-offs have been very much loved by viewers and fans will be eager to watch it.

Diesel working on the series finale

As per Variety, Diesel said, "And the sooner I deliver the Fast & Furious finale, the sooner I can launch all the spin-offs." He also added that he started to work on spin-offs from 2017 and one of them will be headlined by a leading female star. The spin-offs will have to wait until the finale of the film series.

Gal Gadot's cameo leading to speculations

Speculations are high on Gal Gadot starring in the upcoming spin-off, especially after the actor reprised her role as Gisele in the recently released Fast X. However, the makers have not revealed anything regarding the casting of the spin off series. Fast X received negative reviews from critics and but has some exciting cameos. It will be interesting to see the upcoming spin-off slate.