Shubman Gill lends voice to Indian Spider-Man in upcoming film

Written by Aikantik Bag May 08, 2023, 01:19 pm 1 min read

Shubman Gill is one of the most talented cricketers of the current generation. The batter has been ruling the 22 yards with ease and is now set to conquer the celluloid, too. Gill will be part of the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse based on the Marvel Comics. He has lent his voice to the Indian Spider-Man's character in the Hindi and Punjabi versions.

Gill to voice Pavitr Prabhakar's character

The makers posted a video featuring Gill to make the announcement. Notably, he is the first sports personality to be part of such a huge Hollywood franchise. Gill will be the voice of Pavitr Prabhakar, aka the Indian Spider-Man. Karan Soni will be voicing the character in Engish. The film will hit theaters on June 2 and will reportedly release in 10 Indian languages.

Check out this announcement video