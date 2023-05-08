Entertainment

Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya's Instagram account disappears after posting apology letter

Written by Isha Sharma May 08, 2023, 12:39 pm 2 min read

Aaliya Siddiqui's Instagram account has gone missing after she posted a long note asking her estranged husband to reconcile their differences

Something bizarre seems to be happening with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui's Instagram account. On Sunday night, she reportedly wrote a long note asking Siddiqui to reconcile their differences for their children and "move on" in life, allegedly saying she has decided to "forgive" him. However, a few hours later, the post was reportedly deleted, and now, Aaliya's account is nonexistent, too.

Aaliya reportedly wants to 'move ahead in life'

As per NDTV India, Aaliya's letter, written in Hindi, said, "I want to forget and move past ahead whatever happened between us in the past few months. After all, life is all about moving forward. We should leave the past behind and ensure we're able to give our kids a better future." "You have always been a good father...I hope you'll continue to be."

She added she wants to take back all cases

Allegedly saying she was taking this decision due to "God's guidance," Aaliya added, "I am rolling back all the legal cases. I don't seek any financial assistance from you, and neither do I expect it. We couldn't become a good couple, but hopefully, we'll be good parents." Interestingly, all photos from Aaliya's account were deleted hours later, and her account was deactivated soon after.

What is the root cause of the case?

Aaliya and Siddiqui have been at the center of blazing disputes for a while. In 2020, she sent a legal notice, demanding divorce, alleging there were "serious issues" between them. Days later, she accused his family of "mental and physical torture." In February 2023, Aaliya alleged "no food, no bed, and no bathroom" were provided to her for a week. They have two kids.

Nawazuddin presented side of story in March

In March, Siddiqui finally broke his silence on the issue. He said, "The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha (drama) will somewhere be read by my small children." Making an extensive note of the money paid to Aaliya, he revealed he paid approximately Rs. 10 lakh every month in the past two years and funded her three films, costing crores.

Is the account hacked?

There is a possibility that the aforementioned note was written by someone else and not Aaliya, since it is not uncommon for the Twitter and Instagram accounts of famous personalities to be compromised. It also seems plausible since her Instagram account doesn't even exist anymore.