Entertainment

Box office: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' crosses Rs. 300 crore worldwide

Box office: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' crosses Rs. 300 crore worldwide

Written by Aikantik Bag May 08, 2023, 12:12 pm 1 min read

Everything about 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' box office collections

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has delivered numerous acclaimed films over the decades, and his recent magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: II is proving to be yet another addition to this list. The second and final installment in his Ponniyin Selvan film series has been raking in huge numbers at the box office, receiving love and praise from viewers and critics. Check out its latest BO collections.

'PS II' is here to stay

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the period drama raked in Rs. 9.7 crore on Sunday, even 10 days after its release, a substantial increase from Saturday's Rs. 8.7 crore. Overall, it earned Rs. 156.5 crore (domestic). At the global box office, the film crossed Rs. 300 crore. The cast includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Jayam Ravi, among others.

'PS II' yet to cross prequel's collections