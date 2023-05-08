Entertainment

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Pedro Pascal wins big

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 08, 2023, 11:53 am 3 min read

List of all the notable winners from the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, aired on Sunday, shifted to a pre-taped format from a live ceremony due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, but it still offered viewers a night to remember. The event featured exciting moments, including Tom Cruise's acceptance speech from a fighter jet and Drew Berrymore's surprise appearances. Here are some of the notable winners.

Pedro Pascal emerges as biggest winner of night

American actor Pedro Pascal walked away with three Golden Popcorn trophies, emerging as the biggest winner of the night. The actor accepted all three awards for HBO's The Last of Us series—including best show, best hero, and best duo with Bella Ramsey. In his acceptance speech, he showed his support for the writers' strike, noting the WGA was "fighting very hard for fair wages."

Jennifer Coolidge defends writers' strike while accepting her award

2 Broke Girls star Jennifer Coolidge took home the coveted Comedic Genius Award on Sunday. Accepting the award, Coolidge, in a pretaped video, shared some thoughts on the WGA strike. She said, "Almost all great comedy starts with great writers...I stand here before you tonight, side by side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA that are...fighting for the rights of artists everywhere."

Cruise accepted award while flying fighter aircraft

Cruise won the Best Performance in a Movie award for his role in the hit 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick. But it was his acceptance speech from the cockpit of a fighter jet that became the highlight of the night. The 60-year-old actor was nominated alongside Oscar-nominee Austin Butler (Elvis), Michael B Jordan (Creed III), Keke Palmer (Nope), and Florence Pugh (Don't Worry Darling).

Ghostface from 'Scream VI' makes appearance, too

The renowned antagonist, Ghostface, from the Scream franchise also made an appearance to accept two awards: for best fight, Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) vs Ghostface, and best movie for Scream VI. In a pre-taped video, the Ghostface said, "It's about time someone truly appreciated my work. Too bad Gale couldn't be here tonight but don't worry, I'll make sure she gets what she deserves."

Other major winners of night

The Vanderpump Rules cast took the Golden Popcorn trophy for Best Reality On-Screen Team. Other notable winners included Jenna Ortega—who won Best Performance in a Show for Wednesday—whereas Selena Gomez won the award for Best Music Documentary for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me and Taylor Swift for Best Song (Carolina). Notably, Barrymore, who dropped out of hosting duties, made appearances throughout the show.