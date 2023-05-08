Entertainment

Handshake went wrong: Arijit Singh left injured after Aurangabad concert

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 08, 2023

Arijit Singh suffered minor injuries during a concert in Aurangabad on Sunday

Singer Arijit Singh is currently on a nationwide tour and has performed in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, among other cities, over the past few months. On Sunday, the Tere Pyaar Mein singer performed live at a concert in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Unfortunately, the show left Singh injured. A fan allegedly tried to pull the singer, causing him an injury, as per our sources.

Why does this story matter?

Singh is one of the most popular playback singers in the present times. He has lent a voice to several actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, among many others.

When it comes to his live concerts, Singh is known for shaking hands with his fans, and it was allegedly during one such interaction that he got injured on Sunday.

Here's what happened at latest concert

During a friendly interaction with fans, in between his performances, a fan tried pulling Singh which left him "struggling," our sources said. A video shared by a fan page shows Singh talking to the said fan about the incident. In the clip, he can be seen telling the person, "You were pulling me... My hand is shaking. I'm struggling... I can't move my hand."

'Should I not perform?'

Fans come out in Singh's support

The video where Singh was seen speaking to the fan who allegedly pulled him went viral on social media. While there were many who appreciated Singh for maintaining his calm, there were also those who criticized the fan for such behavior. "Feeling shameful about yesterday's incident," wrote a fan. Another one commented, "The way he didn't lose his cool and still explaining sweetly! (sic)"

Singh to set up dream hospital in West Bengal

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has recently assured that her government will provide all possible help to help Singh set up a hospital in Murshidabad's Jangipur area. The plans for his dream hospital are already in place as needed permissions are being sought from authorities, said reports. The singer opened up about the dream project after his mother's death.