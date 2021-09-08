Documentary on Justin Bieber premieres on Amazon Prime in October

The documentary is a revealing and exhilarating look into Justin Bieber's inner circle and his first full concert in three years

Justin Bieber: Our World, a documentary on the life of the Canadian singer directed by award-winning filmmaker Michael D Ratner, will be released globally on Amazon Prime Video on October 8. The streaming platform announced on Wednesday that the documentary is a "revealing and exhilarating" look into Bieber's inner circle and his first full concert in three years.

Upcoming film documents Bieber's preparation for a return to stage

The 27-year-old singer, who was discovered by American record executive Scooter Braun in 2008 via YouTube, said the upcoming film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me," Bieber said in a statement.

Bringing happiness to people meant the world to me: Bieber

"Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me," Bieber said. "Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it's all here," the singer added.

Documentary takes viewers backstage, onstage and into Bieber's private world

Justin Bieber: Our World takes viewers backstage, onstage, and into the private world of the teen idol-turned-musical icon as he prepares for his unprecedented concert, T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live with Justin Bieber.

The concert marked Bieber's first full performance after three years

After a three-year hiatus from a full performance, and with concert venues shut down due to the pandemic, Bieber delivers an electrifying show to close out 2020 on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream. The documentary is produced by Ratner's OBB Pictures, Bieber Time Films, and Scooter Braun Films.

The documentary will premiere in over 240 countries and territories

"The film follows Bieber and his close-knit team in the month leading up to the show, as they rehearse and construct a monumental stage while adhering to strict health and safety protocols. The film also captures personal, self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey," the makers said. The documentary is set to premiere worldwide in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video.

It is a raw, unprecedented snapshot of Bieber: Amazon Studios

Ratner said he is looking forward to the release of Justin Bieber: Our World on the streamer. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios described the documentary as a "raw and unprecedented snapshot of Justin and those closest to him."