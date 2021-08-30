Justin Bieber breaks record for monthly listeners on Spotify

The 'Yummy' singer is now the top most artist on Spotify!

Pop star Justin Bieber has touched another milestone. The Canadian crooner has set a new record as the most streamed artist on audio streaming platform Spotify, in terms of his total monthly listeners. As per the statistics revealed on Saturday, he has earned 83.3 million monthly listeners, which is an all-time high among all artists on the platform. Congratulations, Bieber!

Details

The 'Sorry' singer later extended his own record

As per the data shared by Chart Data on Twitter, Bieber "is the #1 artist on the platform." The tweet read, "@justinbieber has broken the all-time record for most monthly listeners among all artists in Spotify history (83.3 million)." A day later, the singer extended his own record, taking his monthly listeners to 83.674 million, which is the highest in Spotify history.

Competitors

Bieber is pretty much ruling without any close competition

This achievement is undoubtedly a huge deal, as the Purpose singer is nearly uncontested in the department. Second to him is The Weeknd with 74.53 million monthly listeners, followed by Ed Sheeran, who boasts of some 72.41 million monthly listeners. Dua Lipa has the most monthly listeners among female artists (65.5 million), seconded by Doja Cat with 60.84 million listeners.

Achievements

His song 'Stay' is doing exceptionally well

Of course, the 27-year-old crooner's recent collaborations and releases have enjoyed success, which led to this feat. Bieber's recent release Stay, in collaboration with Kid LAROI, continues to perform well, as it remains at the number one spot on the global Spotify chart with over 10.205 million streams. As per Billboard, it topped the Billboard Global 200 chart for the consecutive fourth week.

Information

Ariana Grande held the previous record at about 82 million

The Peaches crooner's latest album Justice is also performing great on the charts. According to ET Canada, Bieber now has more monthly listeners on Spotify than The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Michael Jackson combined. Huge, indeed! The portal added that Ariana Grande held the previous record at about 82 million monthly listeners. But that number has come down to only 56.7 million currently.