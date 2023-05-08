Entertainment

Box office: Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' falters with no hope

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Day 17 box office collection

Salman Khan has been one of the most bankable stars, with most of his previous films creating records at the box office. However, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood has apparently not been able to do anything remarkable at the box office since the COVID-19 pandemic. His recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened to good numbers, but the collections are now underwhelming.

Tough week lies ahead

Per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Farhad Samji directorial earned Rs. 80 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 108.05 crore (domestic). The masala entertainer received negative reviews from critics but got an initial boost due to the Eid weekend. Besides Khan, KKBKKJ stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, and Raghav Juyal, among others. Ram Charan appears in a cameo.

