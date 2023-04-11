Entertainment

16-year-old boy threatened to kill Salman Khan; detained

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 11, 2023, 04:36 pm 2 min read

A teenager threatened to kill Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan has always rocked the headlines for some news or the other. Recently, the actor got another death threat and the Mumbai Police started investigating the matter. As per NDTV, the police have detained a 16-year-old boy from the Thane district who allegedly called and threatened to kill Khan. The main control room of Mumbai Police received the call on Monday.

Tracking down the teenager and legal procedure

The police tracked that the call was made from Shahapur, Thane (70km from Mumbai). The detained teenager hails from Rajasthan. He will be handed over to the Azad Maidan Police for the legal process. A probe is on to ascertain the teenager's intentions. This comes after the Mumbai Police enhanced Khan's security amid death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associate Goldy Brar.

Earlier threats and Khan's protection measures

Last month, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood received Y+ category security from the police. Recently, he bought a swanky bulletproof Nissan Patrol car for his safety. Earlier, Bandra Police registered an FIR against three persons—Bishnoi, Brar, and Rohit (the one who sent a threatening email to Khan's secretary). Khan is currently gearing up for his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.