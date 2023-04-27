Entertainment

Vikramaditya Motwane's next starring Ananya Panday titled 'Control'

Vikramaditya Motwane's next starring Ananya Panday titled 'Control'

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 27, 2023, 02:07 pm 1 min read

Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming film is titled 'Control'

Vikramaditya Motwane is one of the most adept filmmakers in India and is known for pushing the boundaries with his films. He has often tried new arenas with films like AK vs AK and Trapped. Now, he has shot a quirky cyber thriller with Ananya Panday titled Control. The film has been in the buzz and is fresh in its approach, reportedly.

Motwane has tried something new with this upcoming cyber-thriller

Motwane revealed the title in an interview with Mid-Day and said, "It's a computer-generated movie, flitting between screens, centered on an Instagram influencer." Panday has worked with a varied set of directors on different kinds of projects. Motwane is known for presenting his actors in a different way and cinephiles are excited to see this new combination. The film also stars Vihaan Samrat.

Twitter Post