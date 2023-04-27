Entertainment

'Thalapathy' Vijay to release Vishal's 'Mark Antony' teaser: Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 27, 2023, 01:59 pm 1 min read

Vijay to release Vishal's 'Mark Antony' teaser

Thalapathy Vijay and his stardom is a force of nature! Be it his mass entertainers or humble lifestyle, the fans are in love with their demigod. Actor Vishal met Vijay and shared the photos on Twitter and ever since then, Vijay is trending. Reports are rife that the Varisu actor is set to unveil the teaser of Vishal's upcoming film Mark Antony.

The camaraderie between the duo

Earlier, Vishal shared his affection for the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema. Interestingly, Vishal was supposed to share the screen with Vijay in the latter's upcoming film Leo but it could not happen due to scheduling issues. As per Indiaglitz, the action film's teaser will be released on Thursday at 6:30pm, whereas the film is slated for July 31 release.

