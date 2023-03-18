India

Maharashtra: CM Shinde promises to fulfill demands, farmers end agitation

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 18, 2023, 10:25 pm 3 min read

Thousands of farmers in Maharashtra on Saturday called off their long foot protest march from Nashik to Mumbai a day after CM Eknath Shinde's government assured them that their demands would be met. Reportedly, Shinde assured farmers that their demands, including giving incentives and forest land rights, would be fulfilled, after which they decided to end their agitation—spearheaded by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

Why does this story matter?

The march, joined by many unorganized sector workers and tribal community members, was supported by the Communist Party of India-Marxist, too.

Protesting farmers were demanding Rs. 600 per quintal relief to onion farmers, 12-hour uninterrupted power supply to them, and waiver of farm loans.

This march was similar to the 2018 Kisan Long March from Nashik to Mumbai, also organized by the Left parties.

Government taking steps to fulfill its promises: CPI(M) leader

The decision to call off the protest march was announced on Saturday by CPI(M) leader and former MLA Jiva Pandu Gavit, one of the leaders of the rally. The government took immediate steps to fulfill their promises, he claimed. "We feared that the government will just give assurances... However...they have started taking appropriate action, we have decided to withdraw our agitation," he said.

Agitation ends after many rounds of talks with government

Before ending the protest march, the farmers reportedly held four rounds of discussions with the Maharashtra government. On Sunday and Wednesday, Maharashtra's Ports Development Minister Dadaji Bhuse met farmers. After that, on Thursday and Friday, a farmers' delegation met with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Secretary Dr. Manukumar Shrivastava. On Saturday, they finally decided to call off the agitation following "successful negotiations."

These are some of their other demands

The farmers also sought measures to prevent a decline in the prices of soybean, cotton, and pigeon pea (toor) and prompt help to farmers hit by unseasonal rains and other natural calamities. The march also included many employees from the unorganized sector and tribal groups. Some participants also called for the adoption of the Old Pension Scheme for state government employees hired after 2005.

One farmer died, over 40 developed health issues during march

Almost 40 farmers experienced health issues while participating in the march, and one of them passed away. Pundalik Ambadas Jadhav (58), a Dindori native, reportedly lost his life during the agitation on Friday. He was at Thane's Vasind camp when he felt unwell, and after being taken to a hospital in Shahapur town, he was declared dead upon arrival.