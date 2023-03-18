India

India records over 800 daily COVID-19 cases after 126 days

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 18, 2023, 05:30 pm 3 min read

India's single-day COVID-19 case tally crossed the 800 mark after 126 days on Saturday as the country reported 5,389 active cases, according to data from the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The country reported 843 fresh infections in the last 24 hours as the caseload went up to 4.46 crore (4,46,94,349), reported PTI. With four new fatalities, the death toll reached 5,30,799.

Why does this story matter?

The latest spike in COVID-19 cases comes at a time when several parts of India are reporting a significant rise in H3N2 influenza cases.

Amid the double threat of COVID-19 and H3N2, the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory to states and union territories, urging them to follow operational policies for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens causing influenza-type infections and acute respiratory diseases.

India's COVID-19 fatality rate at 1.19%: Health Ministry

As per the data available on the Health Ministry's official website, active cases in the country currently comprise 0.01% of the total infections. Meanwhile, the national recovery rate was reported to be 98.80%. Furthermore, the number of people who have recuperated from the virus went up to 4,41,58,161, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19%.

Maharashtra reported nearly 200 COVID-19 cases on Friday

Maharashtra has reported 197 new coronavirus cases and one fatality due to the novel coronavirus, said the state's health department on Friday. Of all the latest COVID-19 cases, Pune's tally was the highest, with 74 infections, followed by Mumbai with 69. Meanwhile, Nashik reported 24 cases, Kolhapur reported 14, Akola recorded eight, five in Aurangabad, two in Nagpur circle, and one in Latur.

Maharashtra's battle against COVID-19 and H3N2 cases

Meanwhile, hospitals in Maharashtra have been asked to be on their toes amid the recent outbreak of H3N2 influenza cases. Speaking about the rising infections, state Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said earlier on Wednesday, "H3N2 and COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in the state. People must not go in crowded areas, wear masks and maintain social distancing."

India reported over 450 H3N2 cases till March 5: Report

According to the data published by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 451 cases of H3N2 influenza were reported in India between January 2 and March 5. Furthermore, more than nine people have also succumbed to the H3N2 influenza virus in India, with its last victim being a 73-year-old male who died in Maharashtra's Pune.

Know about states reporting most influenza cases

The Union Health Ministry also urged doctors to wear masks in view of the spike in flu cases, including coronavirus, swine flu, and Influenza A subtype H3N2, which primarily spread via virus droplets. As per the news agency News18, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Karnataka are among the states and union territories reporting the most influenza cases.