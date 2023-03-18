India

Punjab Police arrests pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh near Jalandhar

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Mar 18, 2023, 05:57 pm 3 min read

Waris Punjab De chief and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh was arrested on Saturday near Jalandhar's Nakodar in Punjab. Ahead of the arrest—which came a day after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown on him—mobile internet services were also suspended till Sunday afternoon in several districts. The Union Home Affairs Ministry is in touch with the Punjab government regarding the current situation, reported India Today.

Why does this story matter?

This major development comes after the state police decided to launch a crackdown against the separatist leader and his aides.

Furthermore, six of Singh's close aides were detained earlier in Jalandhar, and they are reportedly being grilled at an undisclosed location.

To note, Singh returned from Dubai last year after the death of Deep Sidhu, the founder of Waris Punjab De, in an accident.

Here's how Punjab Police arrested Singh

As per reports, more than 50 police vehicles allegedly chased down the pro-Khalistani leader and his associates in an attempt to apprehend them on Saturday morning after the Punjab Police traced the separatist leader's latest location in Jalandhar's Shahkot. Meanwhile, some supporters of the Waris Punjab De chief had also posted videos on social media platforms alleging that the police were after them.

Singh's aides posted videos on social media

- Amritpal Singh's aide did Facebook Live and claimed that about 100 of Punjab Police officers is following him for arrest.



- Punjab police have sealed the road and put up barricades and the vehicles are being checked for looking #AmritpalSingh near Dharamkot area of Moga. https://t.co/h7I3ccG8Om pic.twitter.com/7m725agtkG — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) March 18, 2023

Houses of Singh's aides also raided

Reportedly, Singh was on his way to Bathinda when the police intercepted him near Jalandhar. The police closed all roads in the area, and barricades were set up as they had prior information about Singh's visit. Earlier, the houses of Singh's supporters were also raided. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police on Twitter requested citizens to maintain peace and harmony and avoid indulging in fake news.

Internet, SMS services suspended in parts of Punjab

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab's Home Affairs and Justice Department suspended mobile internet and SMS services. "All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety."

Punjab Police suspends internet till Sunday

All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in… https://t.co/NN3LeXoRZt pic.twitter.com/z3vXg4v158 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

Clash between Punjab Police, Singh's supporters in Ajnala

To recall, armed with swords, guns, and other weapons, hundreds of supporters of the pro-Khalistani leader clashed with the Punjab Police personnel last month in Amritsar's Ajnala. Singh and his supporters reportedly stormed into the Ajnala Police Station and camped there until the cops "assured" them that his associate, Lovepreet Singh Tufan, arrested on charges including theft and kidnapping, would be set free.

6 police officers injured in clash: Report

According to the news agency PTI, six police officials, including a Superintendent of Police rank officer, suffered injuries during the Ajnala clash last month. While reacting to the matter, chief minister Bhagwant Mann stated that these "1,000 people" (Singh's followers) did not represent Punjab and claimed they were being "funded by Pakistan" to disrupt the law and peace in the state.