Marvel meets dosa: Spiderman dosa takes the internet by storm

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 21, 2023, 06:07 pm 2 min read

South Indian street food goes superhero with Spiderman dosa

People around the world love to experiment with food and create new and exciting dishes in their own style. With the latest addition to the list, dosas made in Spiderman's iconic cobweb style, there seems to be no limit to the creativity of chefs and food enthusiasts. A video of a woman making this unique dosa is going viral on Instagram﻿.

South Indian street food meets Marvel

In a viral Instagram video, a woman can be seen forming two dosas into cobweb shapes. While one of the dosas cooks, she covers it with cheese, oil, an egg yolk, and masala before placing the other dosa on top. She then delicately serves it while adding a whimsical touch by topping it with tomato sauce in the shape of a smiley face.

Watch the video of the Spiderman-inspired cobweb dosa

The video has garnered more than 16 million views

The reel was published by the Instagram page "Namaste India," which has received over 440,000 and over 16 million views in two months. Several social media users praised the beautiful preparation as well as the smiley that was placed at the end. "So beautifully prepared," one person wrote, adding multiple heart emojis at the end. "Wow, something new and delicious," commented another user.

Some compared it to 'dosa sandwich' and 'murtabak'

One user thought it was superior to "Fanta Maggie," while another questioned why it wasn't called a "dosa sandwich." The tomato sauce smiley topping at the end, according to a user, was adorable. "Why it isn't a Dosa sandwich," another person commented. While another user made a claim, "Its not dosa, its something called murtabbak in Chennai." (sic)

Recently, another video featuring cat-shaped dosa went viral

Instagram Reels has become a popular platform for chefs and food enthusiasts to showcase their culinary skills and experiments to a wider audience. In another video that went viral recently, a street seller surprised social media users by making dosa in the shape of a cat. He was seen putting dosa batter into a tawa and molding it into the shape of a cat.