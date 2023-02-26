Lifestyle

National Pistachio Day 2023: These recipes will drive you 'nuts'

National Pistachio Day 2023: These recipes will drive you 'nuts'

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 26, 2023, 07:22 am 2 min read

Try these delicious recipes today

'Pista' la vista, baby! The US celebrates National Pistachio Day every year on February 26 to mark the flavor and versatility of this wholesome nut. A healthy snack and the perfect ingredient in desserts, pistachios are widely used in cuisines across the world, highlighting the love it garners from foodies and health freaks alike. Celebrate this day with these five pistachio recipes.

Pistachio ice cream

Grind a few pistachios and then tip them into a pan filled with milk and sugar. Boil until the sugar gets dissolved and then let it cool. Now chop pistachios and whip up some cream. Mix them with custard, almond extract, and nut milk. Churn this mixture in an ice cream machine and then freeze. Remove, whisk again, and then freeze until completely firm.

Pistachio cupcakes

Preheat oven to 160 degrees Celsius. Chop some pistachios and then tip them into a large bowl with sugar, butter, eggs, flour, and milk. Beat until smooth. Pour the batter into muffin cases and bake for 20-25 minutes. Prepare icing by mixing water with icing sugar. Add a few drops of mint green food color. Using a piping cone, layer it on the cupcake.

Dark chocolate and pistachio porridge

Chop some pistachios and heat them for two minutes until they smell toasted and look golden brown. Now put some oats in a pan with milk, cocoa, water, and salt to taste. Cook this over medium flame for five minutes or until thick. Stir in some chopped dark chocolate and cook until they melt. Top it with pistachios and serve warm. Enjoy!

Pistachio and cranberry cookies

Begin by mixing butter, sugar, and vanilla extract. Stir in some flour, pistachios, and cranberries to make a batter. Knead it with your hands to form a soft dough and let it freeze for one hour. Meanwhile, preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Make circles out of the dough and place each on the baking tray. Bake for 12-15 minutes. It's done!

Pistachio and cardamom butter

This butter recipe is very simple! All you have to do is to remove the seeds from cardamom pods and finely crush them in a mortar. The next step is to tip some pistachios in a food processor, along with crushed cardamom, maple syrup, oil, and some salt. Blend for at least seven to eight minutes or until you get a buttery consistency.