National Hot Chocolate Day 2023: Try these 5 lip-smacking recipes

A day devoted to our favorite chocolate beverage! January 31 marks National Hot Chocolate Day in the US, celebrating all the love, warmth, flavor, and festivity hot chocolate is known to spread across the world. Smothered in whipped cream, a mug of this delicious beverage makes winter more enjoyable. Seizing the occasion, here are five hot chocolate recipes you should definitely try today.

Salted peanut butter hot chocolate with marshmallows

Mix cocoa, sugar, and water, and stir until it combines well. To this, add some milk and then heat but don't bring it to a boil. Remove from heat, add in some peanut butter and chocolate chips while it is still warm. Keep stirring until it is smooth and frothy. Now, sprinkle a few pinches of sea salt and toasted marshmallows. Enjoy!

Red wine hot chocolate

Why choose one when you can have the best of both beverages in a red wine hot chocolate? Start with, combining 1/2 cup of milk and about 1/3 cup of chocolate chips. Mix until it is smooth. Then add one cup of your favorite red wine to this and heat as per the level of warmth desired. Enjoy!

Nutella hot chocolate with whipped cream

If you love your hot chocolate a little more chocolaty, this Nutella hot chocolate recipe is just for you. Add two cups of milk and warm it up. Don't boil. To this, mix in some Nutella and whisk thoroughly until it all blends well. Once done, add a pinch of salt and some cinnamon. Top with whipped cream and serve hot.

Spicy hot chocolate

Let's spice up this flavorful concoction a little for you! Mix in six cups of milk, 285 gm of dark chocolate chips, 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon, and just a pinch of cayenne pepper, in a saucepan. Whisk well until the chocolate melts and combine. That's it! Your spicy hot chocolate is ready! You can add some extra cinnamon and pepper for more spice.

White hot chocolate

Begin by taking a glass and pouring some boiling water over and in it to warm it up. Keep it aside. Now heat some milk in a saucepan but do not boil. While you are at it, throw the water out of the glass and tip in finely-chopped white chocolate and vanilla extract. To this, pour the milk and stir until the chocolate melts.