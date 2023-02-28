Lifestyle

Cooking with clay pots is highly beneficial: Here's how

Our ancestors were right! There are so many lifestyle practices and learnings that our ancestors have left behind as a legacy for us. Of these, clay pot cooking has been a practice that doesn't only make food more flavorsome but in fact, super healthy too. Here are the top five benefits of cooking with clay utensils.

Helps retain the nutritional value of the food

One of the main benefits of clay pot cooking is that it retains the nutritional value of the food being cooked. And this has been proven scientifically. Due to the pores present in clay pots, the nutritional content of the food remains 100% intact as they regulate heat and moisture. Cooking with aluminum pots has shown only up to 13% retention.

Adds more minerals to your food

Utensils made with clay are known to feature 16 distinct kinds of minerals that are incredible for our health. To name a few, clay utensils have calcium, phosphorus, copper, iron, manganese, magnesium, etc, which are naturally present in high quantities. Therefore, cooking food in such pots can give you added benefits of these minerals as well, promoting better health.

Keeps bacteria away

We all want to consume food that is free of bad bacteria and naturally lasts long. As per a study conducted, it was found that lentils cooked in a clay pot survived a whopping 36-hour non-air-conditioned train journey on a hot day and that too, without tarnishing their nutritional value. This is because clay is hostile to the growth of many bacteria.

Improves and neutralizes acidic value

Acidity and gas have become common issues today and a lot is to be blamed on food and the culinary style we follow. However, clay pot has an alkaline nature that neutralizes the acidic value of the food being cooked, making it a lot healthier to consume. This helps you steer clear of stomach irritation, constipation, and many other digestion-related ailments.

Demands less oil for cooking

Cooking with clay utensils involves a lesser usage of oil, which makes it suitable to foster good health. Clay is a natural absorbent of oil and retains it well throughout the cooking process. This means that you can cook your favorite dish with a lesser quantity of oil! With that, the food remains moist and doesn't lose out on its healthy nutrients.