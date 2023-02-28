Lifestyle

Here's where Ambani, Birla, Mahindra, Tata, and Poonawalla live

Here's where Ambani, Birla, Mahindra, Tata, and Poonawalla live

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 28, 2023, 11:37 am 3 min read

These houses speak volumes about their owners

At some point in time, we have all dreamed of owning and living in a house that is as swanky and as grand as the ones of the wealthiest business tycoons in India. However, unlike dreams, the residential properties owned by the who's who of the business world come with a price tag. Let's check out where Ambani, Birla, Mahindra, Tata, and Poonawalla live.

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia in Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani's skyscraper mansion named Antilia is among the world's largest and most elaborate private homes. The 173 meters tall building, features 27 floors sprawling across a whopping area of more than 37,000 sq meters. The property also has a 168-car garage, nine high-speed elevators, a massive ballroom, a 50-seat theatre, a snow room with walls that emit snowflakes, and so much more!

Ratan Tata's house in Mumbai

Ratan Tata resides in Colaba, Mumbai in a sea-facing property built on an area of 13, 350 sq ft. It has three stories divided into seven levels. The top floor has an infinity pool and a sun deck, while the living room on the ground floor has a cinematic symmetric staircase. Estimated at Rs. 150 crores, the lavish property has its own media room!

Nikhil Kamath's Kingfisher Tower in Bengaluru

India's youngest billionaire and founder of the online brokerage firm Zerodha, Nikhil Kamath stays in Kingfisher Tower in Bengaluru. It is a 34-story skyscraper, spreading across 7,000 sq. ft. The property features statement home decor pieces, beautiful textures, bold and neutral color schemes, and Instagram-worthy artwork! One of his bedrooms has a canopy bed with spectacular glass windows all around.

Adar Abad Poonawalla's house in Pune

Adar Abad Poonawalla House owns a plush 22-acre residential property in Salisbury Park, Pune, with interiors that boast a European touch. In a 2016 Forbes feature, his stunning house had been described as a luxurious abode adorned with rare paintings. His living room has a high ceiling with murals from the Italian Renaissance period painted on them. Seems like a dream, doesn't it?

Kumar Mangalam Birla's Jatia House in Mumbai

Kumar Mangalam Birla's luxurious property situated atop Malabar Hills in Mumbai is valued at Rs. 425 crores! Known as Jatia House, it spreads across 25,000 sq. ft. and comprises three floors. His house has multiple ballrooms, 20 bedrooms, meandering hallways, verdant gardens, a pond, an open courtyard, and a dozen of spots where he can cherish the nearby oceanic vistas!

Anand Mahindra's Gulistan House in Mumbai

Billionaire Anand Mahindra also stays in Malabar Hills at a dreamy mansion named Gulistan. It is a three-story villa that sprawls across 13,000 sq ft. The property which is situated at Napean Sea Road was sold to him at Rs. 250 crores back in 2011. He grew up and used to stay as a tenant on the same sea road.