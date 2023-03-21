Lifestyle

Product review: Revisiting childhood with Skippi ice pops

Written by Lahari Basu Mar 21, 2023, 05:21 pm 2 min read

Wheeling in nostalgia with fruit flavored ice pops

Imagine this - you are huffing and puffing on a hot summer afternoon thinking about how you can pop away to a cooler destination. Enter fruit-flavored ice pops! If you loved watching Shark Tank India, you are not alien to India's first branded ice pops Skippi. Having tried six flavors from their vast offering of ice pops, here's my overview of Skippi ice pops.

What do Skippi ice pops constitute?

Unlike the ice pops we all loved as children, Skippi assures you that the ingredients used are safe and hygienic. Mostly consisting of frozen purified water, the ice pops have sugar, dextrose, acidity regulator, stabilizer, and natural preservatives. According to the nutrient profile of the packaging, each ice pop has 27.2 calories, with 4.8mg of sodium, 6.72g of sugar, and 6.72g of carbohydrate.

Nothing artificial, all natural

The information printed on the box says that the ice pops are made from RO water. It also claims that they contain no artificial sweeteners, preservatives, colors, or flavors. As you would guess naturally, they are gluten-free, and also teeth-friendly as well. Despite being frozen, they don't have that intense cold bite that gives you a brain freeze.

What's good and what's not?

There is a wide range of flavors for you to try. Another important factor is the use of no artificial color. But one inconvenience is the mixed packaging; if one wants to try lychee and pink guava but not pineapple, they don't have a choice. For those who don't like certain flavors, mixed-flavor packaging is a sad trade.

Packaging and price

Yellow box: Raspberry, lychee, cola Green box: Pink guava, lemon, pineapple Each ice pop for 32ml costs Rs. 10 and you get 12 pops of three flavors in one box. Given the weather now, they may arrive in liquid form, but you can easily refreeze them. Shake the pops, dip them in a tumbler of water, and shove them in the freezer to set.

Should you buy a box of these fruit-flavored ice pops?

The pops have a mild fruity taste. They were smooth and didn't trouble my throat, unlike some locally available ice pops. While I loved the pink guava and lychee flavors, the cola one was a letdown. Given the quantity, they might seem slightly overpriced. However, if you want to indulge in cold desserts without having to worry about calories Skippi has your back.