Lifestyle

Foodie alert! 5 tribal recipes must try in this lifetime

Foodie alert! 5 tribal recipes must try in this lifetime

Written by Sneha Das Feb 26, 2023, 02:04 am 2 min read

You must try these tribal recipes at least once in your lifetime

India is home to a lot of ancient tribes that reflect the country's native culture, heritage, and traditions. Generally called Adivasi, these tribes have their own special cuisines which are traditionally prepared in earthen pans and pots using locally available ingredients. Tribal dishes are one of a kind and high in nutritional value. Here are five tribal recipes that you can try at home.

Koovaleputtu

Koovaleputtu or steamed jackfruit cake is a traditional tribal dish from Coorg, Karnataka. This steamed dish is super nutritious. Wash broken rice rava. Add sugar, cardamom powder, ghee, grated coconut, and jackfruit pulp to it and mix well. Let it set for 15-20 minutes. Place the mixture on banana leaves, fold, and secure well. Steam for 20 minutes and serve.

Angakar roti

Angakar is a rice-based traditional dish of Chhattisgarh that is eaten as a breakfast item in the tribal regions of the state. Mix together rice flour, green chilies, and coriander leaves. Add sesame seeds, cumin seeds, and salt and mix well. Add water, knead it into a soft dough, and let it rest for five minutes. Roll the dough and cook in a tawa.

Madugula halwa

Madugula halwa is a ghee-laden dessert that is made with wheat milk, sugar, and dry fruits. The dish has its roots in the Madugula tribe of Andhra Pradesh. Fry flour in a ghee-greased pan. Heat together sugar and water in a separate bowl and add to the flour. Add raisins, cashews, almonds, and caramel, and stir well. Add cardamom powder and saffron and serve.

Mandia jau

Ragi porridge or mandia jau is a wholesome Odia tribal dish. Made with ragi, this dish can be fed to newborns as well. Add water to a pan along with cooked rice and cook for 15 minutes. Add soaked ragi and water to the rice mixture and cook for 10 to 15 minutes. Add salt and ghee, mix well, and serve.

Gur-gur cha

Popular among local tribes in the villages of Hanu, Darchik, Beema, Dha, and Garkone in the Kargil and Leh districts, gur-gur cha is a pink-colored tea that is believed to protect you from the cold and cough. Boil tea leaves in hot water. Add baking soda and butter to it. Let it steep for some time. Strain and serve hot.