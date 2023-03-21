Lifestyle

5 inspirational poets you must read on World Poetry Day

Celebrate this day with these five legendary poets

Poetry has been a part of human culture for thousands of years, and many great poets have left behind a legacy of powerful and enduring works. Established by UNESCO in 1999, World Poetry Day is dedicated to appreciating the beauty of poems. On this, we have come up with five inspirational poets so you can devote your time to studying their works.

John Donne

A 17th-century English poet, John Donne is considered one of the most important figures in metaphysical poetry. Known for its complex, intellectual themes, and use of metaphors and paradoxes, his poetry explores themes of love, death, religion, and the nature of human experience. Some of Donne's most famous poems include "The Flea," "A Valediction: Forbidding Mourning," and "Death Be Not Proud."

Rabindra Nath Tagore

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore was a Bengali poet, philosopher, writer, social reformer, and painter. His contributions to literature and culture were multifaceted and they continue to be celebrated and studied today for their insights into the human experience and their beauty and lyricism. Some of his notable works include "Gitanjali," "On the Nature of Love," and "Where the Mind is Without Fear," among others.

Sylvia Plath

Sylvia Plath, an American poet, is known for her powerful and confessional style and her exploration of themes such as love, death, and mental illness. Her poetry often reflects her struggles with mental health and suicidal thoughts and has been praised for its honesty and bravery in confronting these difficult issues. Some of her notable works include "Daddy," "Lady Lazarus," and "Ariel," among others.

T.S. Eliot

A modernist poet and literary critic who lived from 1888 to 1965, T.S. Eliot's poetry is known for its complex imagery, fragmentation, and exploration of themes such as time, death, and rebirth. Eliot was also a noted literary critic and essayist. His works "The Waste Land," "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock," and "Four Quartets," explores the psychological and metaphysical state of humanity.

William Wordsworth

William Wordsworth was an English Romantic poet who lived from 1770 to 1850. Wordsworth's influence on English poetry and literature has been significant, and his works continue to be studied and celebrated today for their insights into the human condition and the natural world. Some of his most famous works include, "I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud," "Tintern Abbey," and "Ode: Intimations of Immortality."